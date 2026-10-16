A proposal has been made in Kyiv to rename the Moscow Gate of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

A petition has been filed in Kyiv calling for a change to the name of the 18th-century Moscow Gate, located on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The authors of the initiative propose revising the monument’s historical name.

The petition’s author, Kostyantyn Dosychev, is calling on the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Cultural Heritage Protection to prepare a submission to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

The proposal involves adding the 18th-century Moscow Gate, located at 23 Ivan Mazepa (Lavrska) Street, to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. According to the author’s plan, this should be part of the procedure for drafting a government decree to rename the structure.

The petition cites Law No. 3005-IX of July 27, 2023, “On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and the Decolonization of Toponymy.”

As of the time of publication, the petition had gathered over 350 signatures out of the required 6,000. There were 51 days remaining until the end of the signature-gathering period.

For the Kyiv City Council to consider the online petition, it must reach the required number of signatures within the specified timeframe.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Earlier, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra partially resumed operations following emergency repairs.

Prior to this, after three years of being closed to the public, the Near and Far Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra were reopened to worshippers and visitors in a renovated format.

During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed photographs of the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was reported to Reuters by unnamed European diplomats.

As a reminder, Russia attacked the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, causing a fire.

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