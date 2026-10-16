Air Quality in Kyiv on October 16: Where Is the Air Cleanest, and How to Check Pollution Levels

As of the morning of October 16, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, and the overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 12. However, readings may vary depending on the area of the capital and change throughout the day.

Kyiv residents can check the current situation using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services, which display monitoring data on interactive maps.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 8:00 a.m. on October 16, the overall air quality index in the capital was 12 AQI, which corresponds to a “good” level. At these levels, the impact of pollution on human health is minimal.

According to the monitoring data, the lowest index was recorded in the Desnianskyi District—9 AQI. The highest reading among the districts mentioned was in the Sviatoshynskyi District—17 AQI.

It is important to note that data from individual stations may vary. This is due to the location of the equipment, the composition of the monitoring networks, and the methods used to process the information.

Several online services are available to track pollution levels.

SaveEcoBot collects data from a network of air quality monitoring stations and displays the readings on an interactive map. The service allows you to view information for different districts of the capital.

LUN City AIR displays data on the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Station readings can be viewed on a map using the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Aqicn displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view data from individual monitoring stations. The service’s scale ranges from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

However, readings from different services may not fully align, as they use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, when assessing the situation, it’s important to consider the overall trends and information from nearby stations.

The situation can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest readings before spending an extended period of time outdoors.

If pollution levels are rising, it is recommended that you:

limit prolonged time spent outdoors ;

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors;

close windows and doors if possible when the outdoor air is polluted;

use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions, if you have one;

check for updates on the monitoring maps.

Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should be especially cautious. If you feel unwell, minimize your exposure to potential pollutants and seek medical attention if necessary.

Therefore, as of the morning of October 16, air quality in Kyiv is rated as good; however, to obtain up-to-date information about a specific area, you should regularly check the data from monitoring services.

As of the morning of October 15, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant air pollution, although readings vary across different areas of the capital. Find out where the air is cleanest and how to check air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

As of the morning of October 14, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained good. According to SaveEcoBot, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the capital is 28. However, readings vary across different districts.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to the National Electricity Transmission System Operator “Ukrenergo,” restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers at a level ranging from 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power-limitation schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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