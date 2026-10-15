Water and power outages are occurring again in Kyiv following a Russian attack

Following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv on the evening of October 15, the city began to experience water shortages again. Emergency power outages also began in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.





It is also reported that water pressure has dropped in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts due to damage to power facilities in the Kyiv region.

Mayor Klitschko announced this. Specialists are switching the power supply at water treatment plants.

As a reminder, in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell into the yard of a private residence. Following this, a fire broke out on the first floor of the house.

Units of the State Emergency Service extinguished fires that broke out in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital as a result of another Russian attack on the afternoon of October 15, 2026.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

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