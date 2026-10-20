The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv has partially resumed operations following a Russian attack

Some of the stores at the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv are once again welcoming visitors following the Russian attack on the night of October 19. Businessman Oleg Vishnyakov posted on Facebook which stores have already reopened and how the complex’s restoration is progressing.

According to Vishnyakov, one of the Cosmo Multimall blocks sustained partial damage. Restoration work is ongoing, and the rest of the complex’s areas will reopen gradually—once the premises have been prepared to safely welcome visitors.

Currently, the movie theater in Block C and the ice arena in Block A are open, where visitors can skate and practice. The Mercure and IQ hotels, as well as the “Cosmopolitan” restaurant, are also open to guests. According to the businessman, these facilities have electricity, heat, and everything necessary for visitors’ comfort.

Vishnyakov assured that none of the complex’s visitors or employees were injured as a result of the attack. He thanked the team, tenants, and partners who joined in the restoration efforts, as well as visitors for their support.

As a reminder, the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv was critically damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Additionally, due to the shelling, the routes of four trolleybus lines in Kyiv have been rerouted.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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