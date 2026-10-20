Video: A medical facility is on fire in Kyiv after debris from a drone fell on it
On October 20, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, two people were injured when debris from an enemy drone struck a medical facility. The top floor of the building caught fire.
In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, debris struck an area between warehouse buildings, injuring three people. This was reported by the Borshchahivka Village Council.
In addition, in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, debris fell in an open area. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, information regarding possible damage and other casualties is currently being verified.
Source: Kyiv Info.
In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, debris from a drone fell onto railroad tracks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Tuesday, October 20. Russian terrorists continue to attack Kyiv with Shahed drones.
Due to the shelling, the routes of four trolleybus lines in Kyiv have been rerouted.