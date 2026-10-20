A man who opened fire at the Pechersk Trade and Cultural Center has been charged

Law enforcement officials have charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who opened fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Mobilization and Special Operations in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

According to the investigation, the man was brought to the district TCC and SP for violating mobilization laws. While inside the building, he pulled out a pistol hidden under his clothes and fired at least seven aimed shots at law enforcement officers and military personnel. As a result of the attack, three police officers and three military personnel from the Territorial Center for Mobilization and Special Operations sustained gunshot wounds. All of the victims were hospitalized; two of them are in critical condition.

Source: Kyiv Police.

A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

Law enforcement officials identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a servicemember at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a serviceman from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; the court has handed down a verdict.

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