Construction has begun in Kyiv on pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River, which are intended to serve as a backup route in the event of critical damage or destruction of the capital’s bridges. They will ensure minimal traffic flow and allow for the passage of special equipment and vehicles necessary for the city’s daily operations. The work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Responding to a question about the possibility of maintaining a connection between the right and left banks of the capital in the event that the bridges become inoperable, Maksym Bakhmatov noted that there are currently no comprehensive solutions, such as the construction of tunnels.

At the same time, the city has already moved on to the practical implementation of an alternative option—the construction of pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River.

“When it comes to conceptual ideas—tunnels and so on—no one knows what to do. The only thing being done right now is the actual construction of crossings. We’ve started building them. They’ll be finished within 2–3 months. There’s a chance they’ll be finished,” said the head of the Desnianska District State Administration.

According to him, the pontoon crossings are not intended to fully replace the capital’s bridges. They are being set up to ensure minimal transportation connectivity, specifically for the passage of emergency vehicles and cars necessary for the operation of the city’s infrastructure.

On the night of November 17, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv’s bridges. Following the attack, traffic on the North and South Bridges was completely blocked, and temporary restrictions were imposed on other crossings.

As of November 18, traffic on the South and North Bridges had been partially restored. However, restrictions and temporary traffic patterns remain in effect in the capital.

Specifically:

Southern Bridge: Vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons and public transportation weighing up to 18 metric tons are permitted to cross at regulated intervals. At the same time, traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed.

Northern Bridge: Open only to public and special-purpose vehicles in the far-right lane in both directions. Passenger cars and transit freight vehicles are prohibited.

Paton Bridge: Operating on a reversible traffic pattern. From 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., traffic is permitted from the left bank to the right bank, and from 4:00 p.m. to midnight—in the opposite direction.

Podil Bridge: Traffic from the left bank to the right bank is temporarily restricted for approximately 15 minutes after an air raid alert is issued.

The Darnytsia Bridge and the Metro Bridge: are operating without restrictions.

Thus, the construction of pontoon crossings is intended to provide Kyiv with an additional backup option for connecting the banks of the Dnipro in the event of further damage to the bridge infrastructure.

This was stated by Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration of Kyiv.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be built in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, who made the announcement during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

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