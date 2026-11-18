A memorial plaque honoring Valentina Savitskaya, head of the Center for International Cooperation and Strategic Communications at the State Security Service, was unveiled at a military training ground in the Kyiv region.

She was killed in the summer of 2026 as a result of a Russian missile strike.

The victim’s family, friends, colleagues, and comrades attended the memorial ceremony. Her husband, Ihor Solovey, noted that the memorial plaque should serve as a reminder of the circumstances of the tragedy and the price Ukrainians are paying in the fight against the enemy.

A memorial plaque was also unveiled at the site of the tragedy in honor of Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Eduard Sirenko, who was killed in the same strike.

Source: Ukrinform.

In Lutsk, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the building of the city and district court in honor of border guard Serhiy Bagriy, who was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region. After contact with the serviceman was lost in March 2024, he was considered missing under special circumstances for over two years. His death was recently officially confirmed.

Earlier, a memorial complex in the shape of a bonfire was unveiled at the “Tustan” State Historical and Cultural Reserve in honor of the fallen defenders of Ukraine whose lives were connected to this location.

On August 31, a Garden of Remembrance was unveiled in Zolitude to honor the 54 people who died in the collapse of the Maxima supermarket. Survivors, relatives of the deceased, and emergency responders attended the ceremony. November will mark the 13th anniversary of the tragedy, which also left dozens of people with serious injuries.

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