Reports that debris from an enemy drone had fallen on a 28-story residential building in the Pechersk district of the capital were not confirmed. The Kyiv City State Administration announced this on November 18, 2026.

The administration clarified that, following an investigation, the reports of debris striking the high-rise residential building were found to be false.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

Earlier reports stated that on the evening of November 18, in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, debris from a Russian drone struck a 28-story residential building on the 11th floor. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and a power outage occurred in the Poznyaki district.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage has been reported in four districts; there are casualties.

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