On Friday, November 21, 2026, one of the entrances at the Khreshchatyk Metro Station will be temporarily closed. The restrictions will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and are related to government events marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

This applies to Lobby No. 3 at the Khreshchatyk station—the exit toward the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. It will be inaccessible to passengers for five hours. At the same time, the station’s other entrances and exits will operate as usual. In particular, lobbies No. 1 and No. 2 will remain open.

The transfer hub between the “Maidan Nezalezhnosti” and “Khreshchatyk” stations will also operate as usual. Therefore, passengers will be able to use it as they normally would.

The Kyiv City State Administration specifically emphasized that in the event of an air raid alert, all station lobbies will be opened for entry, including the one whose operation will be temporarily restricted. “We ask passengers to take these changes into account and plan their routes in advance,” the announcement states. The restrictions are being implemented due to state events marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom. This holiday is celebrated annually in Ukraine on November 21.

Dignity and Freedom Day was established in honor of two significant events in modern Ukrainian history—the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013–2014 Revolution of Dignity. This day serves as a reminder of Ukrainians’ aspiration to live in a free and democratic state and to defend their rights and human dignity. That is why commemorative and state events are traditionally held in Kyiv on November 21. The Kyiv City State Administration announced temporary changes to the metro’s schedule.

On Tuesday, November 17, metro service resumed in Kyiv between the Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations, which had been suspended due to damage to above-ground infrastructure caused by a nighttime attack. Currently, the green line is operating on two separate sections, with trains running every 8–10 minutes.

On November 17, additional circular commuter train services were launched in Kyiv.

Train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro was suspended following a missile attack.

The North and South Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

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