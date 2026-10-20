In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi District

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a Russian drone was reported to have struck one of the power facilities. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Russian jet drone flying past Dymer toward Kyiv.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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