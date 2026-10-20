In Kyiv, electric transit came to a halt on a number of streets due to power supply issues

In the capital, electric transit service has been temporarily suspended on several sections due to a power outage.

Service has been suspended on Degtyarivska Street, Danylo Shcherbakivsky Street, Yakub Kolas Street, Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Sevastopol Square, Valery Marchenko Square, as well as near the “Lukyanivska” and “Shulyavska” metro stations.

Kyivpastrans reported that further updates on the resumption of service and any subsequent changes to public transportation operations will be provided later.

Source: Kyivpastrans

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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