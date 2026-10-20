In Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District, debris from a UAV fell onto the railroad tracks

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, debris from a drone fell onto railroad tracks. The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported this on Tuesday, October 20.

According to him, there is no fire, and emergency services are heading to the scene.

As a reminder, Kyiv City Express train service in both directions has been temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were changed due to shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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