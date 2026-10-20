The building at 30/10 Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street in downtown Kyiv, where Mayor Vitali Klitschko has an apartment, is connected to a critical infrastructure facility. Therefore, it is exempt from scheduled power outages.

DTEK “Kyiv Power Grids” explained to journalists from “Slidstvo.Info” that it is impossible to cut off power to the building separately. The company receives the list of critical infrastructure facilities from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Ten other residential buildings are also connected to this same critical infrastructure line.

The building was constructed in 1901. From its windows, one can see the Opera House and St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, and Khreshchatyk is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Source: “Slidstvo.Info”

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that further announcements will be made regarding the resumption of service at the “Chernihivska” station. No specific date for the station’s reopening has been announced yet.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been changed due to shelling.

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