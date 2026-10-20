Due to an increased air threat to Kyiv, Kyiv City Express train service in both directions has been temporarily suspended. It is currently unknown when the commuter train service will resume.

This was announced on the official Kyiv City Express Telegram channel.

“Due to an increased air threat to the capital, as directed by the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring group, Kyiv City Express train service in both directions has been temporarily suspended. Please exercise caution during safety stops. Stay at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure or take shelter. Service on the loop will resume once the air threat has passed,” the message reads.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were altered due to shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Read us on