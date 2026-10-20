Air Quality in Kyiv: Data as of October 20

As of the morning of October 20, air quality in the capital remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording any significant pollution. You can track real-time air quality readings in different areas of Kyiv using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area, rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 20, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv was good. However, readings in specific districts may have varied.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts—19 AQI. The highest reading was in the Podilskyi district—47 AQI, which corresponds to a moderate level of pollution.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of pollution.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate the room until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

Earlier, service on the Red Line of the Kyiv Metro was restored between the terminal stations.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were changed due to shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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