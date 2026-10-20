Service on the Red Metro Line between the terminal stations has resumed in Kyiv

On the morning of October 20, trains on the Kyiv Metro are once again running on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations. At the same time, the “Chernihivska” station, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack, remains closed to passengers.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, trains on the Svyatoshynsko-Brovarska Line are once again running between the terminal stations. The “Lisova” station has also resumed normal operations.

“This morning, trains on the ‘red’ line are once again running between the ‘Akademmistechko’ and ‘Lisova’ stations, and the ‘Lisova’ station has resumed normal operations,” the city administration reported.

At the same time, the “Chernihivska” station remains temporarily closed to passenger traffic. Trains pass through it without stopping, so passengers cannot board or disembark at this station at this time.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that further announcements will be made regarding the resumption of service at “Chernihivska.” No specific date has yet been announced for the station’s reopening.

We would like to add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been changed due to shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

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