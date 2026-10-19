A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had been brought to the facility earlier for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

As a result of the incident, three police officers and three military personnel were injured. All of the victims were hospitalized and are receiving medical care.

Investigative and operational teams from the regional and central police departments are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the crime.

Source: Press Service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a servicemember at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a soldier from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; the court has handed down a verdict.

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