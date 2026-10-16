In Kyiv, the third air raid alert since the start of the day on October 16 lasted 12 minutes. As of 6:45 a.m., air raid alerts were also declared in several regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of a drone threat. At 06:57, the all-clear was sounded. A yellow alert level was declared in the capital.

Earlier, a private home caught fire in the Nyvky neighborhood of Kyiv following a drone attack.

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova, who won a gold medal for Ukraine at the 2025 World Championships, shared footage from the night her home in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 14, four districts in the Kyiv region came under Russian fire. As a result of the attacks, four people were injured, private homes and cars were damaged, and one house and a truck were destroyed.

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