Kyiv issued its third air raid alert of the day
In Kyiv, the third air raid alert since the start of the day on October 16 lasted 12 minutes. As of 6:45 a.m., air raid alerts were also declared in several regions of Ukraine.
The Air Force warned of a drone threat. At 06:57, the all-clear was sounded. A yellow alert level was declared in the capital.
Earlier, a private home caught fire in the Nyvky neighborhood of Kyiv following a drone attack.
Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova, who won a gold medal for Ukraine at the 2025 World Championships, shared footage from the night her home in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack.
Over the past 24 hours, on October 14, four districts in the Kyiv region came under Russian fire. As a result of the attacks, four people were injured, private homes and cars were damaged, and one house and a truck were destroyed.