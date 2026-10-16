Water service has been restored on the right bank of Kyiv

On Friday morning, October 16, water service was restored to the right-bank part of Kyiv. Water pressure in the pipes has also returned to normal, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Water supply to the right-bank part of the city has been restored. Water pressure meets regulatory standards,” reads a statement from the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram.

In Kyiv, utility workers stabilized the power supply situation following a massive Russian attack. On Thursday, October 15, rolling blackouts resumed in the capital.

As a result of a massive nighttime strike by Russia on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, at least 600,000 consumers were left without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attack damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas facilities.

As a result of the Russian attack, parts of Rivne and the Rivne district were left without power. Information regarding the extent of the power outages and the causes of the damage to the energy infrastructure has not yet been specified.

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