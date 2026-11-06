Klitschko called Zelenskyy's criticism of Kyiv's preparations for winter "disgusting"

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statements regarding the capital’s inadequate preparation for the heating season.

He emphasized that Kyiv began supplying heat on time—on October 16—and that the problems with the power supply were caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s unified power grid.

“How was the capital—which, by the way, began the heating season on October 16—supposed to anticipate a Russian special operation against Ukraine’s energy sector?” Klitschko wrote.

The mayor also accused the central government of hindering the capital’s operations and failing to provide assistance. According to him, the constant accusations against Kyiv are manipulative.

“Because in an attempt to get rid of Klitschko by any means necessary—by creating constant obstacles and failing to help the capital—the central government is, in fact, destroying Kyiv,” the mayor stated.

Separately, Klitschko criticized the belittling of the work done by energy workers and utility workers who are restoring damaged infrastructure under shelling.

“It all looks despicable in relation to the residents of the capital… And also in relation to energy workers, utility workers, and other specialists who, risking their lives under shelling, are doing the practically impossible around the clock,” he emphasized.

The mayor called on authorities at all levels to stop looking for someone to blame and to focus on working together.

“The country can only survive through joint efforts and constructive collaboration among authorities at all levels,” Klitschko added.

Source: Vitali Klitschko (Telegram)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the capital’s readiness for the heating season and potential problems with electricity and water supply.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on addressing the aftermath of Russian strikes, restoring power supply, and the situation in the regions. The situation remains most challenging in Kyiv, where residents and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the leadership of “Kyivvodokanal” could be replaced if the company does not speed up its work amid power supply issues in the capital. According to him, utility services must act more promptly, as Kyiv is going through a difficult period due to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko claims that he has repeatedly offered to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person to discuss the capital’s pressing issues, but has not received a response.

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