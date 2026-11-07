On November 7, public transportation routes across the North Bridge were changed in Kyiv

Due to the ongoing attacks by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted on November 7. Public transportation is currently being rerouted via the Podil Bridge.

Transit is temporarily operating as follows:

Nos. 21, 73, 101 – to the “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station;

No. 29-TR – from Darnytska Square to the “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station;

No. 30-TR – on two sections: Miloslavska St. – “Pochaina” metro station (via Novokostiantynivska St.); Kadetskyi Hai St. – “Pochaina” metro station;

No. 31-TR – from Miloslavska Street to the “Lukianivska” metro station via Hlybochytska Street (following the route of bus No. 112);

No. 47-TR – from “Minska” Metro Station to “Pochayna” Metro Station.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces launched three ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv.

On November 6, a 22-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

On November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to address the aftermath of the Russian strikes, the restoration of power supply, and the situation in the regions.

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