Police Deny Reports of Raids at Kyivteploenergo

Law enforcement officials in the capital stated that on November 6, they did not conduct any investigative actions on the premises of the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo” and did not seize any documents necessary for the implementation of the City Resilience Plan. According to the police, searches were conducted at the residences of two company employees and staff members of contracting organizations as part of an investigation into the possible embezzlement of budget funds through the overpricing of construction materials.

This concerns agreements concluded in 2024, as well as contracts signed in March 2026. For certain projects, the relevant certificates have been signed and payment has already been made. At the same time, investigators are examining evidence that the budget funds received were transferred to accounts controlled by sole proprietors.

No documents were seized during searches conducted at the premises of employees of the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo.”

We emphasize that the investigative actions carried out at the residences of the aforementioned individuals do not and cannot affect the start of heating in Kyiv residents’ apartments.

The pretrial investigation in this criminal proceeding is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, with operational support from the Kyiv City Department of the State Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

of the National Police of Ukraine, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Press Service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, it was reported that searches were being conducted at Kyivteploenergo and documents related to energy efficiency were being seized.

Prior to this, Kyivteploenergo had purchased boiler rooms for 752 million hryvnias without disclosing the contract.

In Kyiv, a Kyivteploenergo official will stand trial for embezzling half a million on salt purchases.

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