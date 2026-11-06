Kyiv will set up 200 temporary shelters in case of critical heating problems

City authorities are preparing 200 temporary housing units for Kyiv residents in case of emergencies involving heat supply during the heating season.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this during a briefing. According to him, the city’s energy and life support headquarters—established with the participation of experts and scientists—is developing response measures for various scenarios.

As part of these preparations, one of the specialized centers is setting up 100 spots for children with disabilities and their families, providing for their stay, meals, and social support, as well as another 100 spots in a separate building for the elderly and adults with disabilities. The facility is equipped with its own boiler room, generators, and autonomous reserves of drinking and industrial water to ensure operations during prolonged power outages.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko at a briefing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on addressing the aftermath of Russian strikes, restoring power supply, and the situation in the regions. The situation remains most challenging in Kyiv, where residents and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the capital’s readiness for the heating season and potential problems with electricity and water supply.

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