President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the prime minister to develop a program for free rides on the capital’s urban public transportation system and to ensure a sufficient supply of buses.

This is necessary in case of disruptions to the metro or problems with the bridges across the Dnipro River.

The government is also working on alternative transportation routes, increasing the number of vehicles, and making changes to traffic management in certain areas of Kyiv.

Separately, Zelenskyy reported that power has been restored in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Following Russian strikes, more than 600,000 customers were left without power at the same time. Power is currently being gradually restored.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the capital, the fare on a private route has reached 30 UAH for the first time. The new fare was introduced on minibus No. 503, which runs from the “Chervonyi Khutir” metro station to Metropolitan Sheptytsky Street.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the Northern Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.





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