Fares on Kyiv minibuses have risen to 30 hryvnia for the first time

In the capital, the fare on a private route has reached 30 UAH for the first time. The new fare was introduced on minibus No. 503, which runs from the “Chervonyi Khutir” metro station to Mitropolita Sheptytskoho Street.

The carrier attributed the increase to rising costs of passenger transportation.

The Association of Transport Operators of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region confirmed that this is currently the only private route in the capital with this fare.

It is not yet known whether other carriers plan to raise fares. Further decisions will depend, in particular, on fuel prices.

Source: TSN.