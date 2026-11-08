Traffic patterns on three bridges in Kyiv will change starting November 9

The capital is implementing alternative transportation routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. The new rules are intended to reduce traffic on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Reversible traffic will be implemented on the Paton Bridge. From 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., three of the five lanes will be open toward the right bank, and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., toward the left bank.

On the Northern Bridge, trucks will be rerouted via the Podil Bridge. Public transportation service from the left bank to the right bank will also resume, while passenger cars and public transportation will be allowed to travel in the opposite direction.

On the South Bridge, trucks traveling from the left bank to the right bank will be routed via the Darnytskyi Bridge. No restrictions are planned for passenger cars or public transportation.

The number of patrols on the roads will be increased to direct traffic and assist drivers. Detailed route maps will be released at a later date.

Source: Ivan Vygivsky

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the Northern Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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