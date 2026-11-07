Kyiv will not be able to completely replace electric transit with buses, according to the Kyiv City State Administration

The capital lacks enough buses to cover all the routes of the electric transit system that have been suspended. Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City State Administration, made this statement on November 7 during a television appearance while answering a question about the availability of bus service.

“We’re flexible and respond quickly to this, but it’s truly impossible to cover all public transit routes with our bus fleet. We also understand that the Green Line of the metro does not currently run across the South Bridge, so we have deployed a fairly large number of buses to cover that route,” he said.

Tkachov added that there are also disruptions to metro service due to power surges.

“We have to respond flexibly, change routes, redeploy buses as needed, and so on. But we respond quickly to all these situations,” assured the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, he noted that “Points of Resilience” are now operational in all districts of Kyiv. Tkachov reported that there are currently over 1,500 of them in the capital, 700 of which are operated by socially responsible businesses.

“There, you can recharge your devices and warm up if needed. Also, on the President’s instructions, we’re working very quickly with DTEK and the National Police to monitor situations where there’s been no electricity or water for more than a day, and we quickly dispatch emergency crews to make repairs, because we understand that power surges can sometimes cause circuit breakers to trip, leading to fires and so on. These issues need to be fixed quickly,” said the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of backup transportation plans for Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. The nighttime attack damaged the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

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