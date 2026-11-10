In Kyiv, the second air raid alert of the day lasted 45 minutes

On the morning of November 10, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of an attack by Russian drones. The second air raid alert of the day in the capital was declared at 7:03 a.m. and ended 45 minutes later.

A yellow alert level was in effect in the capital. The all-clear was given at 7:48 a.m.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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