In Kyiv, a man brutally murdered a retired woman and attacked some acquaintances with a knife

Under the procedural supervision of the Solomyanskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 24-year-old Kyiv resident was notified that he is suspected of intentional murder for financial gain and the completed attempted murder of two people.

According to the investigation, on November 2, the suspect, due to a rent debt, inflicted fatal wounds with a knife, scissors, and a wooden board on a 72-year-old woman from whom he had previously rented an apartment. The next day, the attacker went to the home of acquaintances, where he inflicted multiple stab wounds on a man and his wife before fleeing the scene.

The injured couple is currently in the hospital, and the suspect was detained at his place of residence.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a serviceman who had previously left his military unit without authorization and informed him that he was suspected of attempted murder of the director of a private medical center.

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officials notified the head of the city’s child welfare service and the director of the social services center that they were under suspicion following the death of a 17-year-old girl. They are suspected of official negligence, which, according to the investigation, led to the tragedy.

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