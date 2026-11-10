In Kyiv, 85% of residential buildings have heating: when will the connections be completed?

As of the morning of November 10, heating had already been turned on in 85% of Kyiv’s residential buildings serviced by municipal management companies. The process of supplying heat in the capital is in its final stages.

“The process of connecting buildings to the heating system is ongoing in Kyiv. As of 6:00 a.m. on November 10, 85% of residential buildings serviced by municipal management companies have already received heating,” according to a statement from the Kyiv City State Administration.

The city administration noted that the technical process of connecting residential buildings to the heating system is nearing completion.

At the same time, buildings that receive heat under collective agreements are being connected to the heating system based on individual requests from their property managers.

Thus, the timing of heat supply to this category of buildings depends on requests from the responsible building managers.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration and the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo.”

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect Kyiv’s residential buildings to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously across all districts of the capital, without being divided into phases based on location.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. A total of 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, were left without centralized heat supply.

Read us on