In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District, a car crashed into a tree

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Stolichnoye Highway in the Holosiivskyi District of the capital. Emergency services received a report of the incident on November 10 at 2:35 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a BMW passenger car veered into a ditch, crashed into a tree, and caught fire. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. While searching the surrounding area 100 meters from the burning vehicle, emergency responders discovered the driver’s body, showing no signs of life.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances and causes of the tragic accident.

Source: Kyiv State Emergency Service.

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