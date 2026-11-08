Traffic on the North Bridge in Kyiv has been partially restored

Following a technical inspection, traffic was once again permitted on the North Bridge, but with temporary restrictions.

Only public transportation is allowed to travel from the left bank to the right bank in a single lane. In the opposite direction, two lanes are open for public transportation and passenger cars. Bus service is also being restored.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In addition, alternating traffic is planned to be implemented on the Paton Bridge in the coming days.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the Northern Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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