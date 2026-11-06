An idea for a Christmas tree called "Light Within" was presented in Kyiv

A new Christmas concept titled “Light Within” has been developed for Kyiv’s main Christmas tree. It has already been submitted to the city administration for review. A decision on the initiative is expected within 10–15 days. After that, it will become clear whether the proposed concept will be implemented in the decoration of the capital’s main Christmas tree.

The Country’s Main Christmas Tree 2026/2027

Folk Ukraine, the company that has been responsible for the festive decoration of Kyiv’s main Christmas tree for many years, has already proposed a new concept for this year to the city administration.

“We proposed creating a subtle, Christmassy setting that would give city residents a sense of warmth, coziness, and a special atmosphere. Of course, taking current realities into account. For the tree’s decoration, we’ve developed a thematic concept—‘Light Within’—which we’ve submitted for consideration and potential implementation,” said Ihor Dobrutskyi.

A final decision has not yet been made, so the organizers are not yet disclosing details regarding the colors of the decorations or the layout of the site. The outcome of the review is expected to be announced in 10–15 days.

Traditionally, the Christmas tree in Kyiv is erected on Sofiyskaya Square with funding from patrons and lit on December 6, St. Nicholas Day.

Ihor Dobrutskyi, director of Folk Ukraine, told RBC-Ukraine about this.

Sheptytsky Square was the first place in Ukraine to begin setting up a New Year’s tree.

In 2025, the British government’s Christmas tree was decorated with a Firebird from Ternopil.

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