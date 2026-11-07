The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents not to block roads due to power outages

On November 7, the Kyiv City Military Administration appealed to residents, asking them not to block traffic despite the difficult situation in the capital’s power grid.

Kateryna Pop, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on television.

She noted that the situation in the capital remains difficult due to damage to the power distribution hub on which Kyiv’s electricity supply depends.

“Therefore, we ask all residents to treat this situation with understanding, as many Kyiv residents are forced to get through this period with minimal electricity in their homes. There have been instances where Kyiv residents have appealed to the authorities by blocking roads and staging other protests. We ask that you refrain from such actions, as they hinder the work of emergency services,” Pop explained.

The spokesperson noted that utility workers are working around the clock to resolve grid overloads and update schedules so that all consumers can receive electricity.

“Therefore, we ask people to contact DTEK directly and to resolve issues related to in-building electrical systems with their service providers. This is important so as not to place an additional burden on utility workers,” she noted.

Commenting on the results of the initial inspection of the North Bridge following the strikes, Pop reported that traffic across it is currently completely blocked.

“A preliminary inspection is assessing whether it is possible to restore vehicle traffic as soon as possible and whether large vehicles will be able to use the bridge. Preliminary conclusions have not yet been provided, but the electric transit networks have also been damaged,” the spokesperson stated.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged residents of the capital to stay updated, as all public transportation routes are currently being rerouted via the Podil Bridge.

“Changes to public transportation routes have been published on the official channels of the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivpastrans, so we ask that you plan your route in advance and take these changes into account,” she said.

Earlier in Vynogradar, Kyiv residents blocked the road due to a prolonged power outage.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy criticized the work of Kyivvodokanal and spoke about personnel changes.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on the city’s energy infrastructure.

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