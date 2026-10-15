Fires were extinguished in Kyiv's Svyatoshynsky District following a Russian attack

Units of the State Emergency Service extinguished fires that broke out in the Svyatoshynsky District of the capital as a result of yet another Russian attack on the afternoon of October 15, 2026.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire engulfed the grassy area on the grounds of a private estate, as well as a single-story non-residential building at another address. Rescuers quickly extinguished both fires.

No reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the incident have been received.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Video: Five regions of Ukraine were left without power due to shelling and combat operations.

As a reminder, Russia may attempt to cut Ukraine off from its nuclear power plants and cause a large-scale blackout.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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