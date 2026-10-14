A court has returned the unfinished Republican Clinical Hospital in Kyiv to the state

The Kyiv Commercial Court fully granted the prosecutor’s office’s claims regarding the return to the state of the property complex of the unfinished Republican Clinical Hospital, with an area of over 150,000 square meters, located on Miloslavska Street in the capital.

According to the investigation and court records, the client for the large-scale construction of a 1,000-bed medical facility was OJSC “Scientific and Research Medical Association ‘DIALIR,’” in which the state holds a 95.6% stake. However, the project remained unfinished, and during the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, the buildings and structures were unlawfully transferred to commercial entities at a significantly undervalued price.

To restore the rule of law and protect the state’s interests, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed three lawsuits seeking to have the illegal transactions declared invalid and to revoke the unlawful state registration of the commercial entities’ ownership rights to this property. In June 2026, the court granted the first two claims, and on October 12, 2026, it upheld the prosecutor’s office’s position on the third claim, definitively restoring the state’s rights to the entire real estate complex.

Source: Press Office of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the Court of Appeals granted the appeal filed by the State Property Fund of Ukraine and overturned the ruling ordering a forensic examination in the bankruptcy case of OJSC “Scientific and Research Medical Association ‘Dialir.’” This court decision made it possible to resume the previously suspended proceedings and remove legal obstacles to the privatization of the enterprise’s property.

The Court of Appeals overturned an unlawful decision by the Bucha District Council, and the 3,000-hectare Bilychansky Forest was returned to the Kyiv community.

Additionally, after nearly five years of legal proceedings, a complex of historic buildings dating from 1830 to 1910, located in the historic part of Podil at the foot of Zamkova Hill, was returned to the Kyiv community.

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