The fatal accident occurred on the evening of October 15, 2026, near the village of Stavyche in the Kyiv region. According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Renault struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene of the accident. The 36-year-old man died from his injuries. His body was found on the morning of October 16 near the M-05 highway, close to a public transportation stop.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the prosecutor’s arrest. According to the agency, the driver left the scene after the accident, and law enforcement later received information about the possible involvement of an OPG employee in the accident.

The prosecutor turned himself in to law enforcement

On October 16, the prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General voluntarily went to law enforcement authorities and reported that he might have been involved in the accident. He also indicated the location of the vehicle that, according to preliminary data, struck the pedestrian.

Following this, the prosecutor was detained pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. This provision allows for the detention of a person without a prior court order under circumstances specified by law. The Office of the Prosecutor General also clarified that at the time of the accident, the man was on parental leave and was not performing his official duties.

Charges are being prepared against the prosecutor

Law enforcement officials are currently preparing a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This provision pertains to a driver’s violation of traffic safety rules if it resulted in the death of the victim.

The issue of a pretrial detention measure for the detainee is also being decided. Investigators are considering the possibility of holding him in custody. At this stage, it is a matter of suspicion, and the circumstances of the accident are to be established as part of the investigation. The final decision regarding the man’s guilt will be made by the court. This was reported by the press center of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car was killed in a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

A traffic accident occurred near the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a woman. Her 7-month-old child was hospitalized; the infant is currently under medical supervision. According to the headline, the woman had previously lost her veteran husband and three children in a Russian attack.