Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters in Kyiv and the surrounding region

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are intended to protect people during air threats.

It is noted that, given the change in the tactics of Russian attacks—prolonged combined strikes using drones and missiles—the company plans to install another 128 shelters in the capital and the region and nearly 650 in other regions of Ukraine.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia has installed 434 primary (mobile) shelters.

The shelters are being set up primarily in the most dangerous locations: near critical infrastructure essential to train operations, as well as at stations where there are no other shelters from Ukrzaliznytsia’s protective structures inventory.

It should be noted that such modular structures have repeatedly proven their effectiveness during attacks involving UAVs, helping to protect railway workers and save lives.

The installation of primary (mobile) shelters is part of Ukrzaliznytsia’s Resilience Plan. It is intended to strengthen employee protection and ensure uninterrupted train service even under prolonged combined attacks.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia is canceling a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed its route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project.

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