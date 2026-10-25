Kyiv Plans to Add Over 1.5 GW of Additional Thermal Power Generation

A project is underway in the capital to add more than 1.5 GW of additional heat generation capacity, in particular through the construction of backup boiler houses to bolster the city’s heat supply during the heating season. This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

According to the minister, construction work on the backup boiler houses is expected to take about two months, and equipment installation at certain sites will be completed by the end of December.

To speed up the process, officials are exploring the possibility of alternative connections to gas networks, increasing the number of construction crews, and implementing several changes. The work is being commissioned by the Kyiv Regional Recovery Service and the Kyiv City State Administration. In addition, a facility has been transferred from state to municipal ownership, which will serve as an additional power source for part of the capital.

Source: Kalashnik on Telegram.

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