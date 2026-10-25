In Kyiv, the sixth air raid alert of the day lasted 40 minutes

On October 25, the capital issued its sixth air raid alert of the day, which lasted 40 minutes—from 3:25 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

The air raid alert was issued due to the threat of an enemy jet-powered drone in the Kyiv region. As of 4:05 p.m., the all-clear was given in the capital.

Source: “Glavkom”/

A woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on October 25 in the Kyiv region. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her arm and abdomen. Additionally, in the Vyshhorod district, falling drone debris caused a fire, damaging private homes, outbuildings, and five vehicles.

On the night of October 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 119 of them, including Shahed-type drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

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