In Kyiv, a police officer fired his weapon at a dog that had attacked people in a shelter

In Kyiv’s Podilsky District, police officers fired their weapons at an aggressive dog that was hiding in a residential building and attacking people.

According to the Kyiv Patrol Police, the 112 emergency hotline received a report about an animal behaving aggressively. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found a man with a dog that was not wearing a muzzle.

The police asked the owner to calm the animal down, but as the officer attempted to approach the man, the dog suddenly lunged at him and bit his hand.

Due to the threat to the officer’s life and health, the officer fired his service firearm at the animal. After the incident, the injured officer received medical attention.

Source: Kyiv Patrol Police, Telegram

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting-breed dog on a policewoman, resulting in lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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