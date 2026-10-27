Video: Traffic gridlock engulfs Kyiv's Left Bank

A subway service disruption caused a major traffic gridlock and massive lines on the left bank of Kyiv during the evening rush hour on October 27.

The suspension of trains on the “green” metro line across the South Bridge led to a massive traffic gridlock on the left bank of the capital. The situation is most dire at Darnytsia Railway Station, where a lack of surface public transportation has caused massive lines, and passengers are forced to rush onto trams.

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To ensure cross-river transportation, city authorities have increased the number of Kyiv City Express (circular commuter train) trips; however, the railway hubs are unable to handle the subsequent transport of passengers deeper into residential areas. In addition to Darnytsia, significant traffic disruptions and passenger congestion have been reported near stations on the “red” metro line, from where Kyiv residents are trying to reach other areas on the left bank.

Source: Local Telegram channels.

Following a ballistic missile attack on the night of October 27, the South Bridge in Kyiv was damaged. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

The Ministries of Infrastructure and Economy have signed a memorandum with the ride-hailing services Bolt, Uklon, Uber, and OPTI, which sets limits on the cost of rides in Kyiv during air raid alerts, public transportation shutdowns, and other logistical crises.

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