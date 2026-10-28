Two buses burned down in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District

On the morning of October 28, a fire broke out in a parking lot in the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv, where two buses caught fire. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Rescue workers received a report of the fire on Mykola Vasylenko Street at 9:29 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire at 10:09 a.m. The fire covered an area of 80 square meters.

According to the State Emergency Service, no one was killed or injured as a result of the fire. Law enforcement officials will determine the cause of the fire.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

As a reminder, on the evening of October 27, the left bank of Kyiv was paralyzed by traffic gridlock.

Prior to that, train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro had been partially restored.

The South Bridge in Kyiv was damaged following a ballistic missile attack on the night of October 27.

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