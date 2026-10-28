The Kyiv City State Administration has denied reports of a blackout in downtown Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration has denied rumors circulating online about an alleged large-scale blackout in the central districts of the capital. The KCSA reported this on October 28.

According to city officials, emergency power outages are not being implemented in Kyiv, and the capital’s power supply is being provided in accordance with approved schedules of hourly restrictions. The authorities urged residents and the media to rely exclusively on official sources and not to spread inaccurate information about the state of the power grid.



Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

Konotop, in the Sumy region, has been without power for five days following Russian strikes. Some of the power equipment has been destroyed, and diesel fuel reserves for generators may only last until October 29. The city needs at least 40 metric tons of diesel to keep critical infrastructure running.

As of October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. The reason is the ongoing hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

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