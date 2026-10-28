The Kyiv City State Administration provided an update on the progress of repairs to the South Bridge following the rocket attack

Specialists from municipal utilities and relevant researchers are conducting an inspection of the damaged structures of the South Bridge in Kyiv, which sustained damage as a result of an enemy attack on October 27.

The shelling damaged the reinforced concrete span, roadways, utility lines, and subway structures. Employees of the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise have already restored the cable networks and resumed train service on the section between the Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations, while continuing to fine-tune the traffic control systems. Specialists from the Kyivavtoshlyakhmist Municipal Enterprise are carrying out priority work on sections without critical damage.

Final technical decisions regarding the restoration of the overpass and the aboveground section of the “Green” Metro Line will be made after receiving the inspection report, which is expected early next week. Currently, research institutes are conducting dynamic tests and geodetic monitoring of the structure’s deformations.

Source: Department of Transportation Infrastructure, Kyiv City State Administration.

On the morning of October 27, following a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, traffic conditions became significantly more difficult. Traffic jams formed on both the left and right banks of the capital; the South Bridge was closed after a missile strike; and the metro is not operating on all sections.

Following the overnight ballistic attack on Kyiv, traffic across the South Bridge was blocked, so alternative routes were organized for vehicles. Drivers of passenger cars and trucks were provided with specific detour routes.

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