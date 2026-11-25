In Kyiv, two intoxicated young men got into a fight near a bar on Verkhniy Val Street in the Podil district. During the attack, a 19-year-old man struck a 31-year-old Kyiv resident in the face with a glass bottle. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the evening near one of the bars. According to law enforcement officials, the two young men began provoking a group of patrons by whistling and shouting insults at the women.

When the men confronted them, the conflict escalated into a fight. One of the attackers, a 22-year-old man, distracted his opponent with aggressive behavior, while his 19-year-old accomplice punched the Kyiv resident several times and then struck him in the face with a glass bottle.

As a result of the attack, the man suffered a laceration to his lip and fractures to five teeth. He was hospitalized. The bottle also grazed the head of one of the young women, who called the police and emergency medical services to the scene.

After the fight, the young men fled and tried to hide in nearby courtyards. However, police quickly tracked down and detained both suspects.

Investigators informed the suspects that they are being charged under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of individuals and accompanied by particular audacity).

The young men face up to four years in prison for their actions.

Source: Kyiv Police.

As a reminder, police in the Ternopil region are investigating possible abuse of a 9-year-old disabled child by doctors.

Law enforcement officers conducted 33 searches at the suspects’ residences and notified seven additional participants of mass disturbances and acts of hooliganism near the National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, that they are under suspicion.

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