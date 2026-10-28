In Kyiv, drug dealers disguised cannabis and psychotropic substances as animal feed

Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, law enforcement officials charged a 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution. The value of the seized goods, based on black market prices, exceeds 10.5 million hryvnias.

The man was detained right outside a post office after receiving 1.2 kg of cannabis. The next day, another 4.7 kg of the same substance was seized from his accomplice. The investigation revealed that the suspects were shipping orders to buyers in packaging originally used for animal feed.

During subsequent searches of the rented apartment where the packaging took place, authorities seized approximately 15 kg of cannabis, 505 g of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 520 g of MDMA, 653 g of ketamine, as well as cocaine, amphetamine, and THC-containing products.

Currently, the man has been placed in pretrial detention with the right to post bail, while his accomplice has been taken into custody without the right to bail.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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