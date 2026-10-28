In Kyiv, drug dealers disguised cannabis and psychotropic substances as animal feed
Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, law enforcement officials charged a 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution. The value of the seized goods, based on black market prices, exceeds 10.5 million hryvnias.
The man was detained right outside a post office after receiving 1.2 kg of cannabis. The next day, another 4.7 kg of the same substance was seized from his accomplice. The investigation revealed that the suspects were shipping orders to buyers in packaging originally used for animal feed.
During subsequent searches of the rented apartment where the packaging took place, authorities seized approximately 15 kg of cannabis, 505 g of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 520 g of MDMA, 653 g of ketamine, as well as cocaine, amphetamine, and THC-containing products.
Currently, the man has been placed in pretrial detention with the right to post bail, while his accomplice has been taken into custody without the right to bail.
Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.