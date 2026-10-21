85 new inclusive buses have been put into service in Kyiv

Kyiv has received 85 new, modern buses. All of them are already operating on city routes. To mark the occasion, he met with Karl Neghammer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Group. The bank helped finance the purchase of the vehicles as part of the “Urban Public Transport in Ukraine” project. “I met with Karl Neghammer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Group, to mark the completion of the project to supply Kyiv with 85 new modern buses. All of them are already running on the capital’s routes,” Klitschko said.

The buses were purchased in Turkey. The procurement was carried out as part of a financial agreement with the EIB, and the total loan amount was 18.5 million euros. The buses were delivered to the capital in several batches. Deliveries took place from September 2025 to June 2026. All 85 buses are now carrying passengers.

What Features Do the New Buses Have?

The new buses are adapted for people with disabilities and other passengers with limited mobility. The buses have low floors as well as ramps that help passengers in wheelchairs board the vehicle. Each bus is 12 meters long. The interior includes seating and space for standing passengers.

According to data provided by Klitschko, each bus is designed to accommodate 27 seated and 80 standing passengers. In addition, the buses are equipped with heating and air conditioning systems. These are intended to help maintain a comfortable temperature inside the bus throughout the year.

Other features include information displays, a stop-announcement system, and video surveillance cameras. The buses also feature energy-efficient LED lighting and tinted windows. Thanks to this equipment, passengers will find it easier to navigate during their trips, and people with disabilities will find it easier to use public transportation.

The EIB helped modernize the capital’s bus fleet

Klitschko thanked the European Investment Bank for its financial support and assistance in modernizing the fleet of the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans.” “I thanked the EIB for its help in modernizing the fleet of the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise,” the mayor said.

The delivery of new buses was part of the program to modernize Kyiv’s public transportation. All 85 vehicles purchased as part of this project are now operating on city routes. The new vehicles are intended to make travel around the city more accessible for people with disabilities and passengers with limited mobility. At the same time, the heating, air conditioning, and stop-announcement systems are designed for the daily use of buses in urban conditions. The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced the completion of the delivery on his Telegram channel.