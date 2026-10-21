DTEK explained why power outage schedules are not in effect everywhere in Kyiv

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, both scheduled and emergency power outages may occur simultaneously.

As a result, power is being cut off according to a schedule in some areas, while in others, power outages may occur unscheduled.

DTEK explained that the main reason is damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks. Due to the destruction of key energy facilities, it has become more difficult to transmit electricity to certain areas.

The energy company noted that specialists are working to repair the damaged equipment in order to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible.

Source: DTEK.

With an average winter temperature of -10°C in Kyiv, power outages can last from 8 to 20 hours a day.

On the evening of October 20, Russian drones struck two districts of Kyiv—Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi. In one instance, a drone struck a warehouse; in the other, it struck the grounds of a garage cooperative. Emergency services were dispatched to the scenes.

Read us on